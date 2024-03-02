HoR participates in the World Trade Organization parliamentary conference in the UAE.

The House of Representatives participated with a delegation that included MPs Ramadan Shambesh and Rabia Abu Ras in the parliamentary conference of the World Trade Organization, which was hosted by the Federal National Council of the UAE in cooperation with the International Parliamentary Union and the European Parliament. The conference aims to mobilize parliamentary action to support and promote global trade that benefits the peoples and countries of the world, according to Parliament spokesman Abdullah Belhaq. The conference also aims to involve parliamentarians in parliamentary activities dealing with international trade and development. It is noteworthy that the Parliamentary Conference of the World Trade Organization was held on the sidelines of the Thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, which was held in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi. Source: Libyan News Agency