HM the King’s Atlantic Initiative Sparks Vision for Europe-Africa Macro-Region – Former French MEP



Paris – Former French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Florence Kuntz has highlighted the potential of HM King Mohammed VI’s Atlantic initiative to forge a new macro-region connecting Europe and Africa. In a recent op-ed published by the African economic news agency AfricaPresse.paris, Kuntz emphasized how this initiative could catalyze a renewed North-South dialogue and cooperation.

Kuntz, an expert in institutional strategies and European public affairs, argues that the Atlantic initiative paves the way for a dynamic Atlantic Arc linking Europe and Africa. She envisions this connection fostering significant dialogue and cooperation in the next European legislative term. According to Kuntz, such collaboration could rejuvenate the Atlantic Arc, making it a central hub for human communion, economic integration, and continental and international influence.

One key aspect of this initiative is the development of the Atlantic Port of Dakhla, which Kuntz cites as an emblematic infrastructure project. The

port is positioned as a critical gateway to Africa and an attractive location for foreign investment, particularly within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

In addition, Kuntz points to the proposed Nigeria-Morocco Atlantic gas pipeline, which would run along the West African coast, as another significant project under the Atlantic initiative. She believes that the upcoming 2030 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by Africa and Europe, will also serve as a powerful tool of soft power, stimulating a range of economic and logistical projects across the two continents.

Kuntz asserts that these developments offer a favorable agenda for promoting an Atlantic Europe-Africa cooperation initiative in Brussels. With a new European mandate on the horizon, she notes that the Atlantic Arc’s key players, currently facing uncertainties from Brexit and a potential shift of the European Union eastward, are eager to enhance the Atlantic Maritime Strategy.

In closing, Kuntz underscores that HM King Mohammed VI’s initiativ

e aims to strengthen ties between Europe and Africa, calling on future EU leaders to focus their efforts on the Atlantic.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse