Nabeel bin Yaqoub Al Hamer, Advisor to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for Media Affairs received Steven C. Bondy, Ambassador of the United States of America to Bahrain.

During the meeting, Al Hamer reviewed bilateral ties and cooperation in all areas, mainly in the media sector.

The advisor highlighted the ambassador's efforts to strengthen Bahraini-American relations.

The ambassador affirmed keenness to continue strengthening Bahraini-US ties.

Source: Bahrain News Agency