Hisense High-Performance 2022 ULED TVs Now Available in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a provider of high-performance TV and home appliances, has made three series of its high-performance ULED display products available in the South African market this August. With the series of U8H, U7H, and U6H, Hisense aims to elevate home entertainment for South Africans.

With Hisense’s Hi-View Engine, the models across the three series provide a better viewing experience for any content and in all TV usage conditions such as a bright, dark, noisy, or quiet room. With all the smartness aggregated in one place, the Hi-View Engine powers to enhance the picture quality scene-by-scene. The algorithm simulates the neural network, intelligently optimizing the picture through deep learning for an adaptive and brilliant viewing.

All three series support Quantum Dot Colour, allowing users to enter a new world of colours with over one billion shades available. Meanwhile, the Dolby Atmos® speaker system enables the TVs to deliver unparalleled realism and rich soundscape, creating a fully immersive audio-visual experience that immerses the viewer into the scene.

The U8H and the U7H also feature room-fitting sound technology, which intelligently generates the best sound curve for the size and materials in the space. Furthermore, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ Adaptive, which are supported in the two series, improve HDR performance in all lighting conditions. Both series are powered by Hisense’s updated VIDAA U6 OS, which supports more apps and a wider range of content. For even more streamlined viewing, users can control the TV via the hands-free voice remote or issue voice commands up to a distance of three meters.

With 2.1.2 Multi-Channel Surround bringing a vivid immersive surround sound experience that transports viewers into the moment without distractions, IMAX Enhanced is also supported in the U8H series.

Available in all three series, the feature of Game Mode Pro enables gamers to enjoy instant responses with automatic low-latency mode and continual VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to minimize input lag, screen jitter and tearing. In the U7H and U8H models, with HDMI 2.1 support and AMD FreeSync Premium certification, the display automatically activates advanced HDMI features to give gamers a competitive edge.

Now for any new orders of the 2022 ULED TV, Hisense will provide vouchers to South African consumers:

R3,000 for the U80H 20 August- 31 October

R2,000 for the U8H 10 July-31 August

R1,500 for the U7H 10 July-31 August

R1,000 for the U6H 10 July-31 August

Additionally, from 10 July to 31 October, if you share a picture of your new 2022 ULED TV, detail your experience on social media, and tag @HisenseSA, you stand a chance to win a Hisense HS212F soundbar that will complement your TV and is valued at R2,200.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1879016/image_1.jpg