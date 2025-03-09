High-Level Belarusian Delegation Visits Benghazi to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Benghazi: A high-level Belarusian delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Victor Karankevich, arrived in Benghazi, where they were received by Prime Minister Osama Hammad, assigned by the Parliament, at Benina International Airport. The delegation’s visit aims to strengthen relations and increase bilateral cooperation across various sectors between Belarus and Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, the visit is focused on enhancing cooperation in agricultural, industrial, technical, and health fields, serving the common interests of the two nations. Deputy Prime Minister Karankevich was accompanied by a ministerial delegation, including the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Ministers of Industry, Agriculture, Health, Emergency Situations, Education, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Belneftekhim, the Belarusian State Oil and Chemical Company.