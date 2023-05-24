HH Khalid bin Hamad receives Education Minister

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, received Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education, following the issuance of a Royal Decree, appointing him as member of GDA Board of Directors.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad congratulated the minister on the precious royal trust bestowed upon him, expressing appreciation for his continuous efforts to develop the education sector in the Kingdom and strengthen sports presence in the sector.

He stressed that appointing the minister within the GSA will boost cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting reviewed topics related to developing school sports and future projects.

Source: Bahrain News Agency