Heriot Watt Dubai gain Accreditation by the International Coach Federation (ICF)!

The MSc Business Psychology with Coaching programme at Heriot Watt Dubai Campus has received accreditation for CCE (Continued Coach Education) by the International Coach Federation (ICF).

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The MSc Business Psychology with Coaching programme at Heriot Watt Dubai Campus has received accreditation for CCE (Continued Coach Education) by the International Coach Federation (ICF). Students undertaking this programme can now use their courses to contribute to their training hours as they pursue coaching careers and personal credentialing and development. This makes it the first University Masters in the UAE to receive approval for Business Coach Training! The programme is in its second year and has exceeded recruitment expectations due to an increasing in Coaching Psychology and Business Coaching in the region.

The ICF is one of the largest coaching association bodies in the world for professional coaches, offering credentialing for individuals to ensure high quality standards and ethics within the coaching industry, as well as offering CPD, forums, support and events globally. The ICF UAE Chapter regularly organizes local events in the region for practicing Coaches in Dubai including case study sessions, webinars and networking cafes. Being based in Dubai allows Heriot Watt Dubai to be embedded in a growing Coaching community in the Middle East.

The MSc Business Psychology with coaching programme is designed to offer individuals a coherent curriculum of study, providing sufficient coverage of business and coaching psychology to enable graduates to proceed to professional careers in private, public and third sector for which these skills are valuable. Lucy Bolton, Assistant Professor in Business Psychology and the Director of the MSc programme at Heriot Watt states that, “Coaching Psychology provides a structured, evidence based psychological framework to help in understanding the dynamics of decision making and development in professional coaching practice. This provides our students with in-depth understanding of psychological aspects such as productivity, resilience and optimal wellbeing which are all key to coaching effectiveness”.

The programme is informed by recent developments in coaching practice and research, encouraging the development of professional, transferable skills and supporting the transition into employment upon successful completion. Specifically, the core of each course is designed to ensure that students develop the key skills and knowledge appropriate to this level of study for this subject area. Using classroom-based lectures, seminar activities, and supervised practical coaching sessions, as well as home assignments, the programme assesses students on their understanding and application of coaching psychology practice and theory. Lucy says that “the practical, and theoretical focus of the programme ensures that graduates are able to make a positive and effective contribution through coaching practice with learning from ICF coaching competencies as well as Business Psychology knowledge, theory and research”.

The MSc Business Psychology with Coaching run by Heriot Watt will now be searchable on the ICF Training Progam Search Service for those looking for development in the area.

Attachment

Reem Dabat Heriot-Watt Dubai +97145610323 r.dabat@hw.ac.uk