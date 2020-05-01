Health Sector, Situation Report, COVID-19, (24-30 April), Libya

Overview: As of 30 April, 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in Libya. Until present, a total of 1949 samples were tested for COVID-19. 3 COVID-19 related mortality cases were registered. Confirmed cases are in Tripoli, Benghazi, Misrata and Surman.

Security situation:

Tarek Al-Matar field hospital operated by Field Medicine and Support Center FMSC in Tripoli was hit. The attack caused a material damage to the building used by the medical team of the field hospital and one ambulance was damaged.

Weryemma polyclinic in Tajura municipality was hit as a result of shelling. This polyclinic was fully functional and was providing Essential Reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health services to an average of 60 beneficiaries per day. Health services are suspended.

Immediate needs across the country: support to rapid response teams managed by NCDC, procurement and distribution of PPE, procurement of lab diagnostic kits and supplies for COVID, establishment and support to the isolation sites/wards (within or outside of hospitals), provision of training, health education/awareness materials.

Source: World Health Organization