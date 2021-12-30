Head of Government of National Unity presides over Cabinet meeting.

Tripoli, The head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Al Dbeiba stressed that the Libyan state cannot be confined to the political class that changes time and again, praising those who work hard in all fields for their good efforts, which must be fair and give them their rights.

"We are at the beginning of a new year, so I strongly and firmly direct all executive bodies to prepare for the implementation of the plans adopted in 2022, to be the year of good for the country and the people of all walks of life and different geographical locations, and to mark the year as the real start of the return of life projects, to bear fruit," he said. "Libya is going through a critical political period and despite the frustration of the election disruption, but the conflict is still in its political dimension , not fighting and war, and since the first day in the government we have raised the slogan "No to war."

"There have been several reasons for the confusion against Libyans, and the state is being subjected to a fierce campaign by the outside media to spread rumors, I take this opportunity today to thank Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan AbuJanah for his efforts in the past weeks, and I hope that this will not have an impact on his interest in the South, and I hope that the ministers will follow his example."

The Head of Government stressed that the government has worked to support investment and solve chronic problems that have become a thing of the past, as well as to push the wheel of development that has stopped for years, and today it began actively to enter the new year to achieve the goals and kick start projects, Al Dbeiba said, adding "look good this year, and it will be the end of years of hardship."

In his speech, the Head of Government of National Unity appealed to the Attorney General Counsel Siddiq Al-Sour to deal skilfully in the case of the Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development "Mabrouka Togi" as has happened in many cases, and to treat her with privacy as a woman.

"What happened; the suspension of the Minister was something that needs to be dealt with carefully and not to rush, because we are in front of a Libyan woman, indicating that she may have made a mistake or worked with other parties in some illegal or legal acts, but we are still in the process of investigating," he said.

On the Marriage Support Fund, Al-Dbeiba stressed that there are some controls that have been put in place and we talked about them, especially at a certain age stage, and we were keen to divide the support between our daughters and children in half, stressing that what he meant by the phrase "we strengthen its market" is to strengthen its happiness and that those who criticize this live abroad and do not know the idiomatic langauge of the Libyan people and the elderly ones, and we are working to support them to create families and this strengthens happiness.

Source: Libyan News Agency