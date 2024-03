Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, announced the appointment of the American Stephanie Khoury as Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs in the UNSMIL, succeeding Raisedon Zenenga from Zimbabwe. Khoury has more than 30 years of experience in supporting political processes, peace talks, and conflict mediation, and more than 15 years of experience working with the United Nations in Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Source: Libyan News Agency