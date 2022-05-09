GT MEDIA ME LTD. LAUNCHES ATM YEARBOOK 2022 AT MIDDLE EAST’S LARGEST IN-PERSON TRAVEL AND TOURISM EVENT

Entitled ‘Tourism for sustainable growth’, the publication documents the industry’s remarkable recovery and its ambitions for future development

LONDON, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — High-end publishing house GT Media ME Ltd. has launched the ATM Yearbook 2022 at leading Middle East travel and tourism industry event, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022(May 9).

Marking the ninth edition of the highly regarded publication, the ATM Yearbook 2022 documents the industry’s remarkable recovery following the pandemic and outlines its ambitions for future growth and development.

Entitled ‘Tourism for sustainable growth’, the yearbook, published by UK-based GT Media ME Ltd, a specialist in business intelligence annuals, in partnership with ATM organiser, RX Global, throws the spotlight on some of the game-changing travel and tourism strategies the Middle East is pioneering, with responsible and regenerative tourism high on the agenda.

The ATM Yearbook 2022 profiles the figureheads and entities that have not only successfully navigated the pandemic, proving agile and innovative along the way, but have continued to drive the fast-paced development of the sector in a demonstration of remarkable foresight and resilience.

Now in its 28th year, ATM 2022 will take place from May 9-12 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), playing host to 1,500 exhibitors, representatives from 112 global destinations, and an anticipated 20,000 attendees.

The ATM Yearbook 2022 is aligned to the show’s theme, ‘The future of international travel and tourism’, with must-read features including industry trends, the future of mobility, the evolution of hotels, and sector-defining predictions from industry leaders.

Additional highlights of the 2022 publication, which is distributed at the show and to key industry decisionmakers, include major tourism-related infrastructure projects setting the GCC apart as a sector leader, an expanded section on responsible tourism, and several features on the booming sports tourism market.

Opinion pieces penned by influential leaders in tourism, aviation, hospitality and sustainable development sectors are also new for 2022.

The ATM Yearbook 2022 is also available in digital format featuring multi-media content and high-profile video interviews recorded at the show.

“The ATM Yearbook 2022 pays homage to the remarkable achievements of the Middle East region’s travel and tourism sector over the past 12 months, a period of strong recovery and growth, despite the challenges the pandemic has thrown its way,” said Khaled Algaay, Publisher, GT Media ME Ltd.

“The only publication of its kind to document the sector’s milestones and ambitions in detail, featuring interviews with pioneers and leaders, and opinions inked by global figureheads, the yearbook is a history book of note and a barometer of industry sentiment.”

He added: “The yearbook title, ‘Tourism for sustainable growth’, also highlights a change in mindset towards tourism development, which is now focused on benefitting communities and leaving a positive legacy. With several countries in the region setting the benchmark in in this respect, our publication champions their efforts and the role their play in shaping the travel’s sustainable future, in line with ATM’s theme, ‘The future of international travel and tourism’.”

The ATM Yearbook series was launched in 2013 when Arabian Travel Market celebrated its 20th anniversary. Today it is distributed to more than 40,000 industry professionals and decision makers around the world.

It is one of several bespoke publications produced by GT Media ME Ltd. on behalf of the most powerful and influential stakeholders in key regional growth markets including the Middle East, Europe and North Africa.

Download your free copy of the ATM Yearbook 2022here: https://bit.ly/ATMyb22

