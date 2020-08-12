Breaking news
- جامعة محمد بن زايد للذكاء الاصطناعي تفتح أبواب التقديم
- تقرير جديد لمعهد المعايير الصحية والتقييم لأفريقيا جنوب الصحراء يخلص إلى أن ارتداء الكمامات وغيرها من إجراءات الوقاية الأخرى يمكن أن يخفض الوفيات بـ 75,000 بحلول 1 ديسمبر
- تحالف كوفيد لأفريقيا يطلق مبادرة بـ 100 مليون دولار لشراء معدات الحماية الشخصية للعمال الصحيين المجتمعيين في أفريقيا
- شركة جي بي أكس غلوبال سيستمز تعلن عن بيع عملياتها في الهند
- Two models to be launched together, GAC MOTOR brings the urban SUV GS5 and the versatile MPV GN6 to Bahrain market on August 16
GNA Minister Of Local Government Presides Over Joint Meeting Over Agricultural Development
Tripoli-GNA Minister of Local Government Taher Mild has presided over a meeting held with representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Italian Embassy to discuss Italian initiative of agricultural development in the southern region. The Italian move aims to promote agricultural plans in the southern region under supervision of the Mediterranean Institute for Agricultural Sciences MIAS part of joint cooperation project between the two countries. The meeting was attended on the Libyan side by Souad Al Waheidi, an adviser at the Presidency Council, Agricultural Undersecretary Fathi Al Sidiq, and on the Italian side the Italian Ambassador Giuseppe Bucino, and Alberto Dragota an MIAS expert.

