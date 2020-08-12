GNA Minister Of Local Government Presides Over Joint Meeting Over Agricultural Development

Tripoli-GNA Minister of Local Government Taher Mild has presided over a meeting held with representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Italian Embassy to discuss Italian initiative of agricultural development in the southern region. The Italian move aims to promote agricultural plans in the southern region under supervision of the Mediterranean Institute for Agricultural Sciences MIAS part of joint cooperation project between the two countries. The meeting was attended on the Libyan side by Souad Al Waheidi, an adviser at the Presidency Council, Agricultural Undersecretary Fathi Al Sidiq, and on the Italian side the Italian Ambassador Giuseppe Bucino, and Alberto Dragota an MIAS expert.

Source: Libya News Agency