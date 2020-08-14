GNA Deputy President Meets Italian Ambassador

Breaking news
GNA Deputy President Meets Italian AmbassadorAugust 13, 2020
Tripoli- Deputy President of Presidency Council Ahmed Mi’tig on Thursday met the Italian Ambassador Giuseppe Buccino. According to the GNA Communication Department, the meeting focused on the situation on the ground in Sirte and Al Jufra and possible mechanisms for a political solution as well as Italian Government contribution to a positive solution to the crisis. The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and means of upgrading exchange between the two countries.
Source: Libya News Agency
