Global Leader Group Expands to United Kingdom, Middle East and Africa

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Global Leader Group is pleased to announce the launch of its new entity for the European, Middle Eastern & African Regions, Global Leader Group EMEA. The growing demand of our international clients in these constituencies has driven our expansion from our foundation, which is currently based in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. The goal is to continue to provide local support and expertise in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Global Leader Group will now bring its unparalleled experience at the senior level in some of the world’s largest, most complex organizations, sharing that knowledge and our proven leadership performance strategies within a part of the world that is seeing huge transformational growth in the areas we address. Although we have a robust record servicing large corporations, we are committed to being the company that helps small, medium and large institutions build and execute best practices of leadership.

Richard Knight will head the new Division and has amassed a substantial record of success over the course of his 30 year career. Additionally, his international experience spans nearly two decades. Knight says, “We at the Global Leader Group are excited at the opportunity to continue pursuing our passion of elevating careers and helping leaders develop and thrive through transformational experiences.”

“With a talented roster that has experience working alongside heads of state as well as heads of multi-national corporations, our team is more than ready for the opportunity and challenge in working with leaders from the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” says Jonathan Nabrotzky, founder and CEO, Global Leader Group.

Knight also added, “I am passionate about authentic leadership and partnering with organizations to help them build their leaders, execute their strategy, and meet the needs of their customers. This has been at the very heart of my career, and I look forward to continuing this journey leading Global Leader Group EMEA.”

Global Leader Group is a global professional leadership development and management consultancy firm. We are committed to inspiring leaders to live and lead deliberately. A firm of authentic, relationship-led practitioners, Global Leader Group services include practitioner consulting, leadership development, executive search, sales training, and organizational development & strategic HR.

