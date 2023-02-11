Ghebreyesus inspects number of earthquake-stricken areas in Aleppo

Aleppo, SANA-Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, accompanied by Health Minister, Dr. Hassan al-Ghabbash, and Governor of Aleppo, Hussein Diab, inspected a number of neighborhoods affected by the earthquake struck Aleppo last Monday.

They inspected the removing rubble operations in neighborhoods of al-Sha’ar, al-Halwaniya, Dam al-Luz, Jouret Awwad, al-Muwasalat al-Qadima, Bustan al-Basha and al-Masharqa.

The WHO Director visited the affected people in the two shelter centers in Saad al-Idlibi Mosque in al-Halak neighborhood and the Monastery of the Holy Land of the Latin sect in Al-Furqan neighborhood.

In a statement to reporters, Ghebreyesus said that the WHO will provide the necessary support to Syria, including medical equipment and devices to deal with the basic needs for the affected by the earthquake.

“We brought in about 35 to 37 tons of medical and health requirements , including antibiotics and biomedical equipment for conducting small operations in the hospitals, asserting that the shipment will enable the health workers to provide the required health services to the affected.”He said.

Ghebreyesus hoped that the announcement of the partial lifting of sanctions against Syria for 180 days would facilitate and support international relief operations and the arrival of the necessary materials.

For his part, Health Minister stressed the continuation of cooperation between the Ministry and the WHO, noting the importance of the visit of the WHO”s Director-General , which aims to stand on the ground and know the actual shortage in hospitals and the effects and damages of this disaster on the health sector.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)