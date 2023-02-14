GETAC EXPANDS X600 RANGE OF RUGGED MOBILE WORKSTATIONS WITH LAUNCH OF POWERFUL NEW X600 SERVER AND X600 PRO-PCI MODELS

News in brief:

TAIPEI, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Getac has today announced the expansion of its flagship X600 rugged mobile workstation range with the launch of the X600 Server and X600 Pro-PCI. The new models will sit alongside the recently launched X600 and X600 Pro, creating a comprehensive lineup of rugged mobile workstations that are purpose-built to meet the demands of professionals working in challenging industries, such as defence, manufacturing and oil & gas.

X600 Server: The fully rugged mobile server

The all-new Getac X600 Server delivers a powerful commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) rugged mobile server that can be folded to a slim profile for easy transportation.

Powerful

Boasting an Intel Xeon W-11855M processor with Intel Turbo Boost Technology and integrated Intel UHD graphics, the X600 Server delivers exceptional computing performance. The X600 can also accommodate up to 128GB DDR4 RAM, while optional ECC (Error Correcting Code) memory helps to preserve the integrity of data by detecting and correcting single-bit memory errors.

A 1,000 nit, 15.6″ full HD Getac LumiBond® display with sunlight readable technology makes complex tasks easy to perform in challenging weather conditions, and an extensive range of connectivity options, including 2.5G BASE-T Ethernet (x2), ensures ultra-fast simultaneous connection with multiple servers and/or networks. Onboard Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort enable connectivity to additional monitors as and when needed.

Flexible

Powered by Windows Server 2022 and Microsoft Hyper-V technology, the X600 Server makes resource management simple and intuitive. System administrators can allocate resources to different virtual systems based on user needs when required, helping maintain high levels of productivity around the clock.

Expandable

The X600 Server also features extensive expandability options. Disk management is enhanced through a hardware-based RAID controller with RAID 5 configuration, for optimal balance between capacity, performance, reliability, and security. A further expansion bay enables the use of hot-swappable drives and additional storage options.

Secure

An extensive array of security features help X600 Server users maximise privacy and data protection at all times. Its solid-state storage drives (SSDs) are user-removable and toolless, for enhanced data security during device storage. Furthermore, Getac’s ‘keep your hard drive’ service lets users remove and keep all their SSDs should they need to send their device in for repairs. Additional security features include TPM 2.0, Kensington lock compatibility, smart card reader, and optional Intel vPro Technology.

Fully Rugged

Like all Getac devices, the X600 Server is built rugged from the ground up. MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G, and IP66 certifications give users peace of mind, while an operating temperature range of -20°F to 145°F (-29˚C to 63°C) means the X600 Server can be relied on to perform in even extreme temperatures.

For customers in the defence and oil & gas industries, all this adds up to create a powerful, portable device that can be quickly deployed for maximum operational efficiency in a wide range of challenging environments. Whether setting up a mobile field command centre or conducting maintenance on critical infrastructure, the X600 Server delivers comprehensive, highly secure server capabilities, in a single compact device that’s built to last.

“The X600 Server redefines what a rugged mobile workstation is capable of, delivering a host of performance upgrades over its predecessor, the X500 Server, and setting a powerful new benchmark for our customers that rely on portable servers in the field,” says Rick Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation.

X600 Pro-PCI: A feature-packed, fully rugged mobile workstation

The X600 Pro-PCI builds on the comprehensive feature set of Getac’s recently launched X600 to give users even greater functionality in a single, compact device. New features include dual PCI/PCIe expansion slots for add-on card functionality (such as video capture, data acquisition, and SATA expansion), a standard DVD (or optional Blu-ray) super-multi drive, as well as Express Card 54 and PCMCIA Type II card readers as standard. The X600 Pro-PCI also includes two additional hot-swappable batteries, bringing the total that come with the device to four, for all-day functionality.

“With the launch of the new X600 Server and X600 Pro-PCI, customers now have even more options when choosing a powerful rugged mobile workstation to suit their specific needs,” adds Hwang. “Whether deploying mission critical applications in the field, setting up mobile command centers, or managing multiple virtual systems from a single compact device, Getac’s X600 line has you covered.”

Availability

The X600 and X600 Pro are both available now. The X600 Server and X600 Pro-PCI will be available in the end of Q1 2023. For more information, please visit www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

