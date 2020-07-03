German Foreign Ministry: The War In Libya Can Only Be Stopped By The Parties To The Libyan Conflict Sitting At The Same Table

Berlin- German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed that the meetings of the Joint Military Committee (5 + 5) that includes high-ranking officers from both sides of the conflict in Libya must continue in order to reach a ceasefire agreement in Libya, According to his tweet, the German Foreign Ministry published it on its Twitter account Thursday. “The time has come in Libya to advance in the 5 + 5 talks and the ceasefire agreement. This requires stopping the supply of arms to the two parties, as well as assigning the parties of the conflict to the task,” said Maas, who met Thursday, in Berlin, the Turkish Foreign Minister “Gawishoglu”. “Mass” pointed out that they are monitoring the situation very well in Libya and that the various parties there cannot stop the war between them without sitting at the table. The German Foreign Minister considered that all parties should make their efforts and sit again at the table to discuss the situation in Libya.

Source: Libya News Agency