IDCC Sales: Upgraded Service

The IDCC project is a comprehensive framework for managing leads, ensuring easy and prompt storage of personal information and personalized service. It dramatically improves customer experience, with the dual positive effect of building a good brand image and generating more sales.

With the careful management of the Mutawa Alkazi company, the IDCC program is helping to create a new sales ecosystem and build GAC MOTOR into a robust and reliable Chinese brand.

A Key Market

2021 was a milestone year for China and Kuwait, marking the 50th anniversary of officially establishing diplomatic relations. It was also the 8th year of business operations in Kuwait for GAC MOTOR.

At the All New GS4 and All New GA6 launch event in 2021, GAC MOTOR General Manager Mr. Zeng Hebin asserted that “Kuwait is one of the important markets for GAC MOTOR in the Middle East.”

In combination with a commercial place on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, the release of the models marks a considerable step up in brand visibility and an increase in regional brand power.

Upgraded Service for a Better Customer Experience

Service concepts are at the core of the GAC MOTOR Kuwait growth model. The flagship AL Rai showroom, reopened in 2022, is built with GAC MOTOR’s new VI overseas standards. They display a high-end brand image and provide high-quality, personalized service.

Upgraded Models, Cutting Edge Technology

The All NewGS4 GEversion and All New GA6 GT version have arrived in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. They are now available for sale in standard and high configurations

The All New GS4 GE version comes with 12.3-inch dual screens, 15W wireless phone charging, and an oxygen bar air purifier. The All New GA6 GT version is now available with full coverage L2 autonomous driving and a huge panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with light, creating a comfortable driving environment.

GAC MOTOR Kuwait is poised for years of healthy development, building from this strong service foundation with technologically advanced models ready for release.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1753396/Tilal_show_room_ front_view_1.jpg