The price of 95-octane gasoline increased by 27 thousand pounds on Saturday, while the 98-octane gasoline increased by 28 thousand pounds, and diesel fuel by 25 thousand pounds.

Accordingly, the prices are now as follows:

- Gasoline 95: LBP 1,990,000

- Gasoline 98: LBP 2,038,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,881,000

Source: National News Agency-Lebanon