FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Consultative meeting at the invitation of MARCH Lebanon, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Personal Status-Ministry of Interior and Municipalities and with the participation of a panel of ministers, lawmakers, and government officials, devoted to discussing the stateless individuals' file, at Phoenicia Hotel. Bahr El Hanin Association celebrates 7th founding anniversary at Phoenicia Hotel; General Labor Confederation Head Beshara Asmar to deliver a speech.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2023 Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.