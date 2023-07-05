FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023

Consultative meeting at the invitation of MARCH Lebanon, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Personal Status-Ministry of Interior and Municipalities and with the participation of a panel of ministers, lawmakers, and government officials, devoted to discussing the stateless individuals' file, at Phoenicia Hotel. Bahr El Hanin Association celebrates 7th founding anniversary at Phoenicia Hotel; General Labor Confederation Head Beshara Asmar to deliver a speech.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon