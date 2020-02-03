FOREIGN MINISTRY’S DIRECTOR OF POLITICAL, CONSULAR AFFAIRS TACKLES DEVELOPMENTS WITH TURKISH AMBASSADOR

- ticket title
FOREIGN MINISTRY’S DIRECTOR OF POLITICAL, CONSULAR AFFAIRS TACKLES DEVELOPMENTS WITH TURKISH AMBASSADORFebruary 3, 2020
Director of Political and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Ghadi El Khoury, on Monday welcomed Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, Hakan ?akil, with whom he discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.
The meeting also focused on what has been disseminated through media outlets about a cargo ship which docked under Lebanese flag in Libya's Tripoli port whilst being escorted by a Turkish frigate.
The Turkish ambassador promised that he would refer back to his country's authorities to obtain further information on this issue.
Talks between the pair also touched on an array of economic issues such as the liberation of trade exchange between Lebanon and Turkey and allowing Lebanon to re-export iron to Turkey, which contributes to improving the trade balance between the two countries.
Discussions also touched on the most recent developments in the region.
Source: National News Agency