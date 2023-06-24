FOREIGN MINISTRY CONDEMNS AGGRESSION AGAINST PALESTINIANS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned the continuous aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, saying in a statement on Saturday: "The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, intensifies its military aggressions and continues its settlement expansion policy, grabbing more lands and displacing the Palestinians." The Foreign Ministry considered this "continuous escalation as a systematic and deliberate destruction of the possibility of establishing an independent Palestinian state, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy, and the Arab Peace Initiative issued at the Beirut Summit (2002)." It also condemned "the profanity of the blood, land and property of the Palestinians in the occupied territories," and saluted "the Palestinian people's adherence to their legitimate rights and their heroic defense of them." The ministry also called on the international community to "be aware of the consequences of neglecting the peace process, and not holding Israeli officials accountable for their aggressive approach."

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon