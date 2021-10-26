Five exceptional gifts to experience a magical Christmas with Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —

Bespoke masterclasses created by the hotel’s Michelin-starred chefs

In the magnificent setting of Le Cinq, guests will take part in cooking classes led by the Hotel’s Michelin-starred chefs. Each masterclass ends beautifully, with a lunch or an afternoon tea.

Lovers of Italian cuisine will learn how to craft exquisite Mediterranean dishes with chef Simone Zanoni, while those wishing to learn the art of crafting light and creative dishes will discover Alan Taudon’s cuisine. Food lovers will also enjoy an exclusive experience with three Michelin-starred chef Christian Le Squer. With pastry chef Michael Bartocetti, sweet tooths will discover how to make festive and airy gourmet desserts. Finally, Chef Christian Le Squer, Pastry Chef Michael Bartocetti and Sommelier Eric Beaumard have come together for a full day and will share three Michelin-starred recipes, the art of making exquisite gourmet desserts and suggestions on the best wine pairings.

Starting at a price of €650

An exclusive “Ritual of Life” Signature Treatment at the Spa

Guests will discover the signature “Ritual of Life” treatment created exclusively for the Spa by Olivier Claire. The French natural skincare brand offers beauty products formulated with bio-active ingredients that support the natural function of the skin, combining wellbeing with optimal effectiveness.

This exclusive face and body treatment combines the power of native cells and seabass with massage techniques to re-oxygenate the skin and stimulate cell renewal. The perfect ritual to immerse guests in a unique universe of beauty and wellbeing.

Starting at a price of €320

An immersion into the world of wine with hotel sommeliers

With Italian Sommelier of Le George, Francesco Cosci, guests will embark on a journey to discover the finest Italian wines to try at least once in a lifetime. They will also delve into the heart of Burgundy with Eric Beaumard. The iconic sommelier will shed light on grape varieties and wine production in the region. A blind tasting session will conclude this bespoke masterclass, ensuring a truly memorable and multi-sensory experience.

Starting at a price of €550

Little George

Little guests will enjoy the loving and loyal presence of Little George, the George V mascot by Tartine et Chocolat that was created specially by the French high-end brand. This cute and cuddly soft toy is adorned with a soft and timeless Garda stripe –Tartine et Chocolat’s gentle and timeless signature stripe much loved by the George V- in soft tones of pearl grey, echoing the colours that symbolise the spirit oif the luxury Hotel.

Starting at a price of €45

The perfect Gift voucher for every occasion

Whether a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in one of the Hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurants, a savoury Tea Time or a relaxing beauty treatment at the Spa, Christmas is the ideal occasion to spoil loved ones with a personalised gift.

Starting at €46

