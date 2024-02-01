Eyeson Announces ‘Eyeson for Salesforce’ on Salesforce AppExchange

Eyeson customers can now benefit from seamless video communication in Salesforce

VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Eyeson today announced it has launched Eyeson for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to initiate and join video meetings directly within Salesforce without switching tabs or applications.

Eyeson for Salesforce allows sales, service and support teams to facilitate customer engagement over video with guided workflows for common customer interactions like account openings, contract signings, identity verification and tech support. Audio, video, text chat and screen sharing are captured and stored directly in Salesforce with robust security, auditability and compliance.

Eyeson for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=0818cca9-136d-49cf-b350-f522ee398c8e

Eyeson for Salesforce

Streamlined workflows - Guide customers through key interactions like verification, onboarding and support

Sync meeting data - Auto sync transcripts, recordings, notes to relevant Salesforce records

Enterprise level sharing of documents - Share pre approved documents, saved within Salesforce, without the dangers of desktop sharing

Remote identity verification - Visually validate IDs and perform identity checks during video meetings

Compliant recording - Securely record sensitive customer conversations within Salesforce

Zero-download meetings - Customers simply click a link to join a video session

Usage analytics - Gain insights into engagement with analytics and history

Custom workflows - Tailor workflows and branding to your business needs

Comments on the News

"With Eyeson, customer facing teams like sales can facilitate engaging customer experiences over video without ever leaving Salesforce," said Dr. Andreas Kröpfl, Founder and CEO of Eyeson. "Sensitive conversations stay compliant and contextual within relevant customer records. This creates more connected customer journeys."

"In a decade of pioneering ISV Applications, we've outdone ourselves with 'Eyeson for Salesforce'-a seamless integration so intuitive, you'll be floored by its simplicity! Eyeson harnesses features like flows to enhance its functionality. In today's digital-first era, exceptional communication with customers and partners isn't just a goal-it's a must. And Eyeson? It's a game-changer in that arena, no question!" adds José Correia, Operations at Certwo.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Eyeson

Eyeson provides embedded video technology to facilitate real-time engagement between businesses and customers within web and mobile apps. The company's proprietary software architecture and modular middleware solutions integrate video, voice and chat communications into business processes seamlessly across devices. Eyeson was founded in 2016 and has offices in Vienna, Graz and Lisbon.

