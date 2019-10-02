Ethics Suite Expands Global Presence with ES Middle East

Fraud reporting platform to offer services via ES Middle East in 18 Middle Eastern countries

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Ethics Suite, the secure and private web-based platform for the internal reporting of organizational misconduct, today announced the formation of ES Middle East, a company licensed with an exclusive right to resell Ethics Suite’s reporting platform.

Ethics Suite provides a comprehensive platform for the anonymous reporting and tracking of workplace misconduct, fraud, or theft designed for companies across industries. ES Middle East will bring these capabilities to companies operating in countries across the Middle East, including Bahrain, Oman, Yemen, Egypt, The Palestinian Territories, Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Kuwait, Syria, Libya, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates and Tunisia.

Audit industry veterans Talat Awwad and Mohammad Awwad will serve as chief executive officer and chief operating officer, respectively, of ES Middle East.

“We look forward to the growth of our platform in the Middle East,” said Juliette Gust, president and co-founder of Ethics Suite. “Talat and Mohammad are both seasoned executives with experience leading audit teams for large multinationals.”

“As businesses expand in the region, we are proud to offer a seamless reporting system for employees to use via ES Middle East,” said Tricia Fratto, co-founder and general counsel, Ethics Suite. “While Ethics Suite is offered across industries, the rapid growth of the hospitality, retail and financial services industries in the Middle East positions ES Middle East well to work closely with companies to ensure that they have secure and anonymous mechanisms for all employees to report any wrongdoing or misconduct they witness.”

About Ethics Suite

Ethics Suite is an anonymous, cloud-based incident reporting and issue management platform. The tool helps companies protect their reputation – and bottom line – by providing a safe and accountable work environment for employees, vendors, and customers. Ethics Suite was founded in 2017 by Juliette Gust and Tricia Fratto. Both have extensive international experience in ethics compliance, fraud investigations, anti-corruption compliance, and other related fields. Their combined experience and consultative service offerings are a great value addition to Ethics Suite clients.

ES Middle East Leadership

Talat Awwad, Chief Executive Officer, ES Middle East

Talat has over 40 years of experience in external audit, consulting and accounting in various industries across the Middle East. Talat was a founder and a member of the Arab Society for Certified Accountants, a former senior auditor at Pricewaterhouse Abu Ghazaleh (PWAG) and former partner at Talal Abu Ghazaleh & Co. in KSA.

Mohammad Awwad, Chief Operations Officer, ES Middle East

Mohammad has 12 years of experience in external and internal audit and fraud investigations spanning 20 countries. Mohammad is a licensed certified public accountant and a former PwC Assurance Assistant Manager in both Jordan and KSA and former internal audit and fraud investigations manager at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide and Marriott International.

