Erdogan and Meloni Pledge Continued Cooperation for Libya’s Stability

Rome: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country will continue to work with Italy to preserve Libya’s stability and prosperity. Erdogan made this statement during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, highlighting the collaborative efforts between Turkey and Italy to find long-term and sustainable solutions for Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, Erdogan emphasized the ongoing commitment of both nations in addressing the challenges facing Libya. He underscored the importance of their collaboration in ensuring the country’s stability and prosperity, which remains a priority in their diplomatic agenda.

Meloni expressed Italy’s support for reconstruction efforts and the pursuit of lasting peace not only in Libya but also in other conflict-affected regions such as Gaza and Syria. Her remarks reiterated Italy’s dedication to international peacekeeping and reconstruction initiatives.

The statements from both leaders followed the commencement of the fourth Italian-Turkish government summit in Rome. The summit, co-chaired by Meloni and Erdogan, served as a platform for discussing bilateral cooperation and regional stability.