Enter the ATMosphere for Business at World ATM Congress 2019

December 18, 2018   

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Aviation and air traffic management (ATM) professionals from around the globe will gather on 12-14 March 2019, in Madrid, Spain, for World ATM Congress 2019 – the world’s largest international ATM exhibition and conference. Members of the global aviation community are invited to register today.

World ATM Congress is the world’s largest international air traffic management (ATM) exhibition and conference.

World ATM Congress 2019 combines a large-scale exhibition, world-class conference and educational presentations, and exclusive networking opportunities, plus the chance to learn the latest trends and developments in the ATM industry – all under one roof.

Expected to draw more than 8,500 attendees from 130+ countries and territories, World ATM Congress 2019 will welcome over 80 air navigation service providers (ANSPs), alongside aviation industry partners and stakeholders and more than 230 exhibitors highlighting cutting-edge technology, including remote tower solutions, space-based ADS-B, artificial intelligence and autonomy, cybersecurity, and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management (UTM). As a testament to the popularity of the show, the 2019 exhibition footprint is larger than ever, already exceeding last year’s floorplan by nearly 800 square metres.

The Conference Programme theme is “Tackling the Big Issues in ATM – Capacity, UTM Integration, People.” It will focus on industry’s most pressing challenges, such as integrating and managing drones, attracting and retaining the next generation of ATM professionals, increasing diversity in the workforce, and the best way to expand ATM capacity. Information on keynote speeches, presentations and panel sessions by renowned aviation industry leaders will be announced soon.

World ATM Congress 2019 features six education theatres in its world-class Exhibition Hall and IFEMA’s conference centre. The theatres will provide nearly 150 hours of programming, including product launches and demonstrations, panel discussions, research findings, and more.

Registration is now open, with discounted early registration rates available until 1 February 2019.

About World ATM Congress

World ATM Congress (www.worldatmcongress.org) is the world’s largest international air traffic management (ATM) exhibition and conference attracting over 8,500 people each year.

A Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) partnership with the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA), World ATM Congress brings together the world’s leading product developers, experts, stakeholders, and ANSPs. Aviation thought-leaders gather for three days of conference sessions, product demonstrations and launches, contract closures, and educational and networking opportunities in Madrid, Spain.

