Princeton, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ELS Educational Services, Inc. entered into an agreement with National Geographic Learning to develop custom-published ESL textbooks.

“We are certain that these new texts will enhance the learning experience for our students and offer a wealth of creative teaching ideas for our instructors,” said Alexandra Zilovic, Executive Vice President of Global Operations for ELS.

National Geographic Learning will provide resources for both ELS students and teachers. Students will have access to National Geographic Learning’s online practice portal, MyELT.com, and teachers will receive customized teacher guides for each text, an online teacher companion website, and classroom presentation tools.

“We are delighted to partner with ELS to deliver English learning programs that reflect this incredible world and prepare students to be successful and responsible stewards of it,” said Dennis Hogan, General Manager of National Geographic Learning.

“We’re excited to work with National Geographic Learning,” said Ms. Zilovic. “NGL books offer engaging content with a robust digital component. And the famous National Geographic photography is unparalleled.”

ELS and National Geographic Learning will create 24 custom-published texts. Content for the customized textbooks will come from National Geographic texts, including Pathways, World Link, and Great Writing. Texts will be available to ELS students in both hardbound and digital formats.

About National Geographic Learning

National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage, develops programs for learning English that bring the world to the classroom and the classroom to life. Its print and digital materials incorporate the compelling content and photography of National Geographic and TED Talks to make learning English meaningful and motivating.

About ELS Educational Services

ELS Educational Services, Inc. offers more than 55 years of success in assisting international students—more than 1.2 million to date—achieve their personal and professional goals through English preparation and university study skills. ELS assists international students to identify and gain entry to higher education institutions around the world, including in Canada, India, Malaysia, and the United States.

