Tuesday, 26/2/2019 | 6:13 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
On Heritage Protection Efforts
The Coup Has Failed & Now the U.S. Is Looking to Wage War: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Speaks Out
UNHCR Resettlement Update #50 – Libya-Niger Situation
U.S. Ratchets Up Threats Against Venezuelan Government
Shopping Street Rises From the Ashes of War in Libya’s Benghazi
You are here:  / Press Release / ELS Educational Services, Inc. entered into an agreement with National Geographic Learning to develop custom-published ESL textbooks.

ELS Educational Services, Inc. entered into an agreement with National Geographic Learning to develop custom-published ESL textbooks.

February 26, 2019   

Post by relatedRelated post

Princeton, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ELS Educational Services, Inc. entered into an agreement with National Geographic Learning to develop custom-published ESL textbooks.

“We are certain that these new texts will enhance the learning experience for our students and offer a wealth of creative teaching ideas for our instructors,” said Alexandra Zilovic, Executive Vice President of Global Operations for ELS.

National Geographic Learning will provide resources for both ELS students and teachers. Students will have access to National Geographic Learning’s online practice portal, MyELT.com, and teachers will receive customized teacher guides for each text, an online teacher companion website, and classroom presentation tools.

“We are delighted to partner with ELS to deliver English learning programs that reflect this incredible world and prepare students to be successful and responsible stewards of it,” said Dennis Hogan, General Manager of National Geographic Learning.

“We’re excited to work with National Geographic Learning,” said Ms. Zilovic. “NGL books offer engaging content with a robust digital component. And the famous National Geographic photography is unparalleled.”

ELS and National Geographic Learning will create 24 custom-published texts. Content for the customized textbooks will come from National Geographic texts, including Pathways, World Link, and Great Writing. Texts will be available to ELS students in both hardbound and digital formats.

For more information or for high-resolution images of the book covers, please contact Jessica Pepperman at jpepperman@els.edu.

About National Geographic Learning
National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage, develops programs for learning English that bring the world to the classroom and the classroom to life. Its print and digital materials incorporate the compelling content and photography of National Geographic and TED Talks to make learning English meaningful and motivating.

About ELS Educational Services
ELS Educational Services, Inc. offers more than 55 years of success in assisting international students—more than 1.2 million to date—achieve their personal and professional goals through English preparation and university study skills. ELS assists international students to identify and gain entry to higher education institutions around the world, including in Canada, India, Malaysia, and the United States.

Attachments

Jessica Pepperman
ELS Educational Services, Inc.
6097595591
jpepperman@els.edu
Tags: ,
-->
   
   

We share news on our website despite being worried about its size, means that we do not differentiate in news whether it is a small or any big news. Each news that is affecting people’s lives has to be published and discussed in different forums. With this state of mind, we share news on our website, because our ultimate goal is to witness that concerned authorities taking notice of the issue which has been raised in the shape of news on our website.

Read More!

Contact Us

Email: info@libyannewswire.com

Monthly Archives