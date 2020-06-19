Electing Libya As Member Of The United Nations Economic And Social Council

New York- Libya was elected a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council for the period from 2021 to 2023. The Permanent Mission of Libya to the United Nations stated in a statement; The election of Libya took place, Wednesday, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where it obtained 182 votes out of 192, and the membership of Libya will start early next year in January 2021. It is mentioned that the Economic and Social Council is the heart of the United Nations system to achieve the three dimensions of sustainable development – economic, social and environmental, and it is the main platform to encourage discussion and innovative ideas, formulate consensus to move forward, and coordinate efforts to achieve internationally agreed goals. The Economic and Social Council is also responsible for following up on major United Nations conferences and summits. The United Nations Charter established the Economic and Social Council in 1946 as one of the six branches of the United Nations.

Source: Libya News Agency