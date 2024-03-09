El-Kabeer discusses with French President’s Advisor the latest developments in CBL’s unification.UNIFIL PATROL ESCAPES UNHARMED AFTER COMING UNDER FIRE NEAR AITA AL-SHAAB

The Governor of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), Al-Siddiq El-Kabeer, discussed in Paris yesterday with the French President's Advisor and Special Envoy to Libya, Paul Soler, the latest developments in the unification of the CBL and efforts made to approve a unified budget for 2024 in cooperation with the finance committee in the Parliament. The communication office of the bank stated that the meeting was attended by the French Ambassador to Libya, Mostafa Mihraje, and discussed the bank's vision for rationalizing spending in a way that ensures financial stability and financial sustainability of the state, the measures it will take about the currency of unknown origin and its effects on the exchange rate in the parallel market, and France's role in supporting the bank's efforts regarding addressing the economic and financial file. Source: Libyan News Agency UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, 'This morning, a coordinated vehicle patrol with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) came under small arms fire from the south of the Blue Line in the vicinity of Aita al-Shaab.' 'The LAF vehicle involved in the patrol was impacted, fortunately, no one was injured," added Tenenti. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon