Eid prayer open-air area inaugurated in Budaiya

Sunni Endowments Council Chairman Dr. Shaikh Rashid Al Hajeri inaugurated an Eid open-air prayer area in Budaiya, covering 2000 square meters to accommodate 2300 worshipers.

Dr. Al Hajeri praised the care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for places of worship, hailing the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He said that the prayer site will serve people living in Budaiya and other neighboring areas which are witnessing urban expansion.

Source: Bahrain News Agency