Egyptian FM Discusses Libyan Situation With Foreign Officials

CAIRO Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, discussed on Friday, the situation in Libya with foreign officials over the phone.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said, Shoukry tackled talked with the United Nations Secretary-General, the German National Security Adviser and the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

During the calls, he emphasised rejection of the Turkish escalation in Libya, stressing the need to activate all possible mechanisms to prevent any interference in Libya, in violation of international law.

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament passed a motion that authorises the government to deploy troops to Libya, to support the UN-backed government, based in the capital, Tripoli.

The motion said, the Turkish government will decide on the size, timing and scope of the deployment of troops in Libya.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK