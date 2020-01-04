Egypt, Saudi, UAE, Bahrain Reject Turkey’s Decision To Deploy Troops To Libya

CAIRO The parliaments of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain, jointly voiced rejection to Turkish intervention in Libya.

In a joint statement, the legislative councils of the four Arab countries expressed worries regarding the security challenges, foreign interventions and terrorist attacks that face Libya and neighbouring countries.

The four parliaments firmly reject and condemn the Turkish parliament's decision for approving military intervention in Libya, the statement said.

The Turkish move is a flagrant and inadmissible violation of international law and is an aggression on the Libyan sovereignty and the unity of its lands.

The four parliaments stressed its full support for the Arab League's rejection of any foreign intervention in Libya, as stated in its Tuesday's emergency meeting.

The statement reiterated its fixed stance of rejecting aggression of any party on any Arab country, adding, foreign intervention enhances terrorist capabilities and hinders peace and political solution efforts, shakes regional stability, and threatens security of the states bordering Libya, and creates a humanitarian crisis.

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament passed a motion that authorises the government to deploy troops in Libya for a year, to support the UN-backed government.

The motion said, the Turkish government will decide on the size, timing, and scope of the deployment.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK