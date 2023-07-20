Egypt, Kazakhstan talk cooperation in mining field

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek Al-Mulla, met with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Cairo, Ambassador Khairat Lama, where they discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of mining and geological survey.

The delegation of the Kazakh company, Qazaq Geophysics, which included Bekasil Okishev, General Manager of the company, and Dmitry Inkin, General Manager of Technical Affairs, in the presence of Ayrpolat Garvenbayauli, Counselor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Cairo.

During the meeting, Engineer Tariq Al-Mulla received an invitation from his Kazakh counterpart, Minister of Energy, conveyed by the Kazakh ambassador to attend the Energy Week in Kazakhstan, which will be held from 3 to 6 October next, in the framework of strengthening Egyptian-Kazakh relations in the field of energy, coinciding with the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The meeting witnessed a discussion of opportunities for cooperation with the Kazakh company in the field of mining and geological survey activities for mining areas, as the company expressed its desire to cooperate with Egypt in this field with its expertise and technologies, especially as it carried out successful survey activities before in Canada.

The company's officials praised the wonderful success of the Egyptian Mining and Organization Forum, which enhances the ministry's efforts to attract investments.

The meeting also touched on the importance of Energy Week in Kazakhstan in exploring prospects for cooperation in the field of energy, especially since there are 200 energy and mineral companies operating in Kazakhstan.

Source: State Information Service Egypt