Egypt follows with great concern escalation on Lebanon-Israel front, warns of risks



Egypt said that it has been following up with great concern the ongoing escalation on the Lebanon-Israel front, urging the necessity of rallying international and regional efforts to defuse this tension and instability in the region along with announcing a truce and containing the escalation.

Egypt, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, raised alarm over opening a new war front in Lebanon, affirming the importance of ensuring the stability of Lebanon and its sovereignty alongside preventing sliding the region to instability.

The dangerous and accelerated developments in southern Lebanon are indicators of irresponsible escalation in the region, a matter that Egypt has warned of before in the wake of the developments of the crisis in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli assaults targeting the Palestinian people there, according to the statement.

Egypt reaffirmed the inevitability of reaching a complete ceasefire and ending the unabated war in the Gaza Strip, in order to spare the regi

on further instability factors, conflicts and threats to international peace and security, the statement read.

Source: State Information Service Egypt