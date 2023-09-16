Education Minister announces results of second re-sit exams for grade 9 students

Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Education Minister, has announced that the marking of the second re-sit exams for the third intermediate students who had failed to pass their exams last year or the previous years has been completed.

The minister unveiled that 90 out of the 126 students who sat the second re-sit exam had passed, with a success rate of 71%, noting that the remaining 36 students either failed again or missed their exams.

Dr. Juma expressed delight at the results, confirming the effectiveness of holding a third round for failing students.

He congratulated those who passed their second re-sit exams, adding that they will receive their certificates from their intermediate schools and join secondary schools.

Regarding the re-sit exams for secondary and technical students, the Education Minister said that the marking process is underway and that their results will be announced by the end of next week.

Source: Bahrain News Agency