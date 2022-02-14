During her meeting with Bashagha, Stephanie Williams stresses the need to maintain the security and stability of Tripoli and the rest of the country’s cities.

Tripoli, The Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Libya, Stephanie Williams, met today, Sunday, Prime Minister-designate, "Fathi Bashagha", after a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, "Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba".

In a tweet she posted on her Twitter account, Stephanie Williams stressed the need to move forward in a transparent and consensual manner without any exclusion, stressing the preservation of stability in Tripoli and throughout the country.

It also called for the continued focus on holding free, fair and inclusive national elections as soon as possible.

Source: Libyan News Agency