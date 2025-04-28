Driving Mobile Growth: GSMA Advocates for Policy Reforms to Enhance Investment in MENA

Vodafone Egypt Partners with GSMA to Propel Mobile Investment and Policy Changes in MENA; New Report Highlights Five Key Reforms to Expedite 5G Deployment and Digital Transformation in the Region

CAIRO, EGYPT – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2025 – Policymakers and regulators across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) risk missing out on significant economic growth driven by mobile technology unless urgent policy reforms are enacted, according to a new GSMA report presented today at a high-level CxO and policy roundtables hosted by Vodafone Egypt in Cairo. The report, Igniting Mobile Investment in MENA, takes a closer look at how well countries in the region are set up to improve and expand their mobile networks. It highlights key strengths and problem areas in current policies, offering practical ideas to help unlock more investment and enhance mobile access for everyone.

With the mobile sector projected to contribute over $200 billion to MENA’s GDP by 2030, the stakes are high. However, the report finds that outdated regulatory environments including fragmented licensing management, and high sector specific taxation are stifling the necessary investments to expand and modernise networks. At the same time, more than 250 million people remain offline despite being within coverage – underscoring the urgent need for policies that support both infrastructure expansion and meaningful digital inclusion.

“Governments in MENA have set bold digital transformation goals, but the investment climate still lags behind,” said Jawad Abbassi, Head of MENA at GSMA. “This report provides a clear roadmap for reform – enabling mobile to deliver the connectivity, services, and economic growth that societies across the region are counting on.”

At the reports core is the Infrastructure Policy Readiness Framework, a diagnostic tool developed by the GSMA to help policymakers assess the investment-readiness of their regulatory environments. The report evaluates mobile investment conditions in 13 markets across MENA, uncovering shared challenges such as:

Restrictive licensing models and too short spectrum licence durations

High and distortionary sector-specific taxes

Delays in approvals for infrastructure deployment

Lack of supportive frameworks for network sharing

Limited provisions for cross-border data flows and innovation

Five Priority Reforms to Unlock Mobile Investment

The GSMA has identified five top policy priorities essential to improving investment climates and accelerating network rollout:

Modernise licensing framework to allow technology neutrality and increase spectrum license duration to provide clarity and reduce risk for investors Fair and investment-friendly taxation that encourages infrastructure investment Supportive frameworks for infrastructure sharing to lower costs and expand rural coverage Competitive, open market dynamics to enable efficient investment and consumer choice Regulation that enables innovation and emerging technologies, such as 5G, AI, and cloud computing

“These are practical, achievable steps that will pay dividends for years to come,” said Michaela Angonius, Head of Policy and Regulation at GSMA. “This isn’t just about building networks – it’s about creating opportunities for people, communities, and economies across the region. With the right policies, governments can unlock innovation, create jobs, reduce inequality, and empower millions to benefit from the digital age.”

A Shared Commitment to Progress

The report was presented during the GSMA MENA CxO Roundtable, bringing together senior government officials and industry leaders. The event highlighted growing momentum across the region for more collaborative policymaking and the importance of bridging the gap between ambition and action, emphasising that public and private sector collaboration is crucial for the successful digital transformation of the region.

“The telecommunications sector is a cornerstone of economic growth and digital transformation, offering immense opportunities to drive innovation and connect communities,” said Ayman Essam, External Affairs and Legal Director at Vodafone Egypt. “At Vodafone Egypt, we are committed to leveraging our expertise, including our 5G experience across 49 Vodafone markets, to address the region’s most pressing challenges. By collaborating closely with MENA operators and the GSMA, we aim to drive meaningful policy reforms and foster a supportive regulatory environment that enables sustainable growth across the region.”

The GSMA is now calling on governments across the region to adopt the report’s recommendations and deepen engagement with mobile industry stakeholders to realise shared digital ambitions.

About the GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop, and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy; tackling today’s biggest societal challenges; underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work; and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

About Vodafone Egypt

Vodafone is the largest telecommunications company in Egypt. The company’s strategy is to shape the future of the new digital world while continuing to put our customers first. For more than 25 years, Vodafone has invested more than EGP 100 billion to make a tangible difference in the lives of over 50 million customers through its exceptional team of 10,000 employees. The company strives to strongly impact on the market with innovative products and services and seamless digital customer experience. They were the first to launch the Vodafone Cash mobile wallet, aiming to facilitate the lives of over 20 million Egyptians by providing access to digital solutions and financial services. In 2003, the company established the Vodafone Egypt Foundation for community development and invested EGP 700 million in high-impact projects, benefiting 11 million Egyptians. The company’s purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives and businesses and help develop inclusive, sustainable societies. It is committed to operating 100% on renewable energy by 2025.

For more information, please visit https://web.vodafone.com.eg/en/home or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone