Digital concierge Perfect.Live raises 600 000 EUR in pre-seed round to personalise and simplify access to services, developing a fully operational GPT-powered app

TALLINN, Estonia, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perfect.Live (trading name of Dear Innovations OÜ), an early-stage startup specialising in luxury concierge lifestyle solutions announces 600 000 EUR raised in a recent investment round. The funding is used to further develop and enhance their innovative GPT-powered concierge service, catering to individuals who seek access to exclusive services, eliminating the time-consuming manual tasks like phone calls and emails, which are often hindered by the lack of available data and time.

The Perfect.Live app utilises state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to provide a seamless, efficient and personalised service. The app is designed to understand the users’ needs based on the prompts they feed into the app, offering an unparalleled level of convenience. The app effectively acts as a “digital concierge” which is a term usually associated with the world of luxury hotels and restaurants.

The team behind Perfect.Live is changing that narrative. “There is no Uber for organising your life yet – and our goal is to provide just that,” says Dmitri Laush, the founder & CEO of Perfect.Live.

Top requests of the app include experiences such as access to F1 Monaco Grand Prix exclusive superyacht parties and Cannes festival events, as well as accommodation at Cote d’Azur during F1 GP and Cannes. Providing private VIP transportation, such as helicopters, boats and luxury cars, and last-minute tables at top restaurants – these kinds of requests can be managed easily through the Perfect.Live app.

The recent investment round was led by a group of Baltic investors, including Eduards Zolotuhins, managing partner and CEO at 3ED Ventures, Sergei Verbitski from Server Partners, Igor Mölder from Capital Mill and Andrei Doktorov whose previous ventures include defi.watch and many others.

The funds raised in this investment round will be allocated towards expanding the company’s development team, enhancing the app’s features and functionality, and scaling its operations to meet the growing global demand.

Perfect.Live is founded by Dmitri Laush, an angel investor and advisor backing numerous businesses in WEB3, blockchain, lifestyle and luxury. He has previously founded GetID and Admiral Markets which was one of the first adopters of online trading with financial instruments.

