Desert Locust Control Teams Mobilize for Spraying Operations in Southern Libya

Al-Jufra: Desert locust control teams have initiated extensive spraying operations in southern Libya. The teams, responsible for monitoring and controlling locust populations, have been deployed to “Tamsa – Umm Al-Araneb – Magwa – and Ubari,” areas that have experienced locust swarms in recent days.

According to Libyan News Agency, the field teams are conducting spraying operations using suitable pesticides to manage the locust threat. These efforts are coordinated with relevant authorities to safeguard food and environmental security in the region. The locust control authorities have urged farmers and local residents to support the field teams by reporting any new locust gatherings. This cooperation is crucial for prompt intervention and to curtail the spread of the locusts.