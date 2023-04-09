Deputy Prime Minister praises BRCS humanitarian efforts

Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa met with the Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) Board of Directors Chairman of Ali bin Mohamed Murad.

The chairman thanked the deputy prime minister for his efforts during his tenure in the society.

Shaikh Khalid stressed the importance of voluntary work that is adopted by the Bahraini society and its humanitarian endeavours, in line with the comprehensive development process of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the continuous follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He highlighted the humanitarian contributions of non-governmental and associations in the Kingdom and abroad, including the efforts of BRCS throughout history and around the world.

The deputy prime minister wished the society, headed by President of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH) Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, further success in their work.

Murad thanked the deputy prime minister for his support and his contributions to strengthen partnerships with regional and international counterparts.

Source: Bahrain News Agency (BNA)