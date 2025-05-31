Demonstrators Gather in Martyrs’ Square to Oppose Government of National Unity

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Tripoli: Protesters assembled in Martyrs’ Square for the third consecutive Friday to express their opposition to the Government of National Unity and other political entities. The demonstration reflected the ongoing discontent among citizens regarding the current political situation.

According to Libyan News Agency, the protestors voiced their concerns over the actions and decisions of the political bodies, calling for changes in the governance structure. The demonstrators emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in the government, urging for reforms to address their grievances.

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

Copyright ©2025 libyannewswire.com All Rights Reserved.