Demonstrators Gather in Martyrs’ Square to Oppose Government of National Unity

Tripoli: Protesters assembled in Martyrs’ Square for the third consecutive Friday to express their opposition to the Government of National Unity and other political entities. The demonstration reflected the ongoing discontent among citizens regarding the current political situation.

According to Libyan News Agency, the protestors voiced their concerns over the actions and decisions of the political bodies, calling for changes in the governance structure. The demonstrators emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in the government, urging for reforms to address their grievances.