Dayton First Responders Open New Access Garage Doors Franchise

New Business to Strengthen Miami Valley Community and Economy

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Access Garage Doors, a leader in residential and commercial garage door services, proudly announces the opening of its newest franchise in Dayton, Ohio. Owned by Justin and Rebecca Slone, this new location serves the Miami Valley area.

The Slones are both dedicated first responders and bring their commitment to community service and strong ethics to the home service industry. Justin Slone is a lieutenant for a Dayton-area public safety department and is a paramedic at the local fire department. Rebecca currently works in healthcare but will be moving to a full-time position with the company to focus on daily operations. Both are passionate about contributing positively to the community.

"Integrity, family, and dedication to the community were the highest priority for us in our search for a business partner," says Justin Slone. "We were blown away by the dedication to doing things the right way, quality customer service, and supporting our veterans and first responders that Jesse and the Access team are so passionate about. We knew we had found the right place."

The Slones' commitment to ethical business practices and community well-being is reflected in their vision for Access Garage Doors of Dayton. They aim to provide meaningful employment opportunities in the area. The business is also an opportunity to build a lasting legacy for their three boys.

Jesse Cox, CEO of Access Garage Doors, is enthusiastic about the Slones' unique approach and values.

"Justin and Rebecca embody the spirit of community service and integrity that we value at Access Garage Doors. Their drive to do right by their customers and community aligns perfectly with our mission," said Cox. "We are excited to see how their leadership will strengthen our presence in Ohio."

Access Garage Doors of Dayton is poised to offer a range of garage door services, including installation, repairs, and maintenance, with an emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction. This new location not only brings industry-leading services to the Miami Valley but also supports those who serve and protect their communities.

The Dayton franchise is part of Access Garage Doors' significant expansion in 2023, marking Ohio as the fifth new state for the company's growth this year. This expansion emphasizes the company's commitment to offering exceptional investment opportunities and supporting its franchisees in providing top-notch services.

To learn more about Access Garage Doors franchise opportunities, visit BestGarageDoorFranchise.com.

To find out more about the products and services that Access Garage Doors offers, visit AccessDoorCompany.com.

ABOUT ACCESS GARAGE DOORS

Founded in 2005, Access Garage Doors provides service, installation, and sales of state-of-the-art residential and electric openers. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Access is a top-tier Master Authorized Dealer for one of the largest garage door manufacturers, Clopay, and is a top-tier LiftMaster Opener Dealer. Access also carries and services brands such as Amarr Doors, Genie, Craftsman, Chamberlain, Marantec, Sommer Hormann, Wayne Dalton, CHI, Raynor, Sears, Linear, Lynx, Overhead Door, Ideal Door, Windsor Door, Stanley, Door Link, and Ryobi brands. Access is a long-term member of the International Door Association and has been ranked in many of the top franchise lists by Entrepreneur.

