Damascus Governor, Russia’s trade Representative in Syria discuss boosting economic and trade relations

The Governor of Damascus Muhammad Tariq Krishati, discussed with the Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Syria, Dr. Georgy Asatryan means to strengthen economic and trade relations.

Krishati stressed the importance of enhancing trade, economic and service exchange at the government level , and the private sector, and businessmen, in addition to cooperation in the field of reconstruction and infrastructure, and benefiting from Russian technologies and expertise in this field.

The Damascus Governor expressed the governorate’s readiness to provide all support and facilities to Russian companies wishing to invest and rebuild, voicing thanks to Russia for standing by Syria and its people in the war against terrorism and the earthquake disaster.

In turn, Asatryan pointed to the importance of increasing trade exchange between the two sides, and exchanging expertise with Damascus Governorate in all fields through Russian delegations participating in the investment projects.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency