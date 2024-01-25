Crowdz Joins Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program to Transform Capital Access for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Today, Crowdz announced an integration with Intuit QuickBooks, the leading technology platform for small businesses, to join the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp. This integration opens new avenues for small and medium businesses (SMBs) who use Crowdz to access capital with unprecedented ease.







Through the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program, Crowdz can now provide customers with customized solutions to suit the diverse needs of each business. QuickBooks delivers a broad spectrum of services covering financial management, human capital management*, and business process automation.

With the QuickBooks integration, SMBs can effortlessly sync their financial data to the Crowdz Marketplace. This integration facilitates a streamlined sale of receivables, efficiently connecting sellers with the best offers and enabling automated repayments. Our focus is on simplicity and efficiency, revolutionizing the traditional methods of capital access.

Crowdz simplifies the journey for SMBs to help secure funding for upcoming projects. This process helps eliminate the need for cumbersome paperwork and long waiting periods typical of conventional banking loans. The Crowdz onboarding process is incredibly quick - just a 30-minute commitment.

The QuickBooks Solution Provider Program is a natural fit with Crowdz's mission to democratize access to capital for SMBs in a transparent, cost-effective manner, streamlining the application process, enriching the user experience, and reducing risk. As proud participants in the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program, we are eager to expand upon the successes of our QuickBooks Online integration. To delve deeper into this transformative alliance, visit us at crowdz.io.

About Crowdz: Standing at the forefront of SME financing, Crowdz combines a proven track record with a visionary AI-infused future to redefine the financial landscape. With solid performance metrics and the backing of an international cohort of investors, Crowdz is driving the evolution of financial marketplaces to new heights of inclusion, efficiency, and intelligence.

For further insight into Crowdz's innovative approach and future projects, please visit the Crowdz Website.

*Additional fees apply with QuickBooks add-on services.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact Information

Daniel Ing

Product Marketing

pr@crowdz.io

213-568-8577

SOURCE: Crowdz

