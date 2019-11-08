Saturday, 9/11/2019 | 12:48 UTC+0
Criminal Investigation Office in Tripoli arrest 116 defendants in 145 criminal cases

November 8, 2019   

Tripoli - Police stations of the Criminal Investigation Office in Tripoli have arrested 116 defendants in 145 different criminal cases. The cases in which defendants have been brought to justice range from murder to kidnapping, as well as other cases, including theft from homes, shops, mosques, and alcohol, as well as cases of fraud.

Source: Libya News Agency

