CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands in Tennessee with New Store in Cordova

CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to announce the opening of a new store in Cordova, TN. This latest addition, owned by Jonathan Spotts, who also operates a successful store in Jackson, TN, reinforces CPR's commitment to providing top-quality electronic repair services in Tennessee.

CORDOVA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, a leading name in the electronics repair industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of CPR Cell Phone Repair Cordova, located at 1665 Bonnie Ln, Suite 102, Memphis, TN, 38016. This new store further cements the presence of CPR in Tennessee and is a testament to the continued success of owner Jonathan Spotts, who also manages a thriving CPR location in Jackson, TN.

CPR Cordova offers a wide range of repair services for various electronic devices, including cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and more. The store is equipped to handle everyday repair needs, such as screen and battery replacements and more complex technical issues. With a team of skilled technicians, CPR Cordova is committed to providing efficient and reliable repair solutions to the local community.

"We are excited to expand our services to the Cordova area," said Jonathan Spotts, owner of CPR Cell Phone Repair Cordova. "Our goal is to offer the community access to the same high-quality and convenient repair services that our customers have come to expect from the CPR brand."

CPR Cordova operates from Monday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Customers can reach the store at 901-509-8890 or via email at cordova@cpr-stores.com. Further details about the store and its services can be found on the website at https://www.cellphonerepair.com/cordova-tn/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

CPR by Assurant (CPR), ranked the no. 1 franchise for electronics repairs in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, is one of the largest, fastest-growing mobile repair franchises in North America, operating over 500 locations internationally. A pioneer in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ). For more information about CPR by Assurant, visit www.cellphonerepair.co

Media Contact

Chris Jourdan

chris.jourdan@cpr-corporate.com

877-392-6278 ext. 7711

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair