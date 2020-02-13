Connectria Adds GDPR-Compliant IBM i Cloud & VMware Cloud Data Center In Amsterdam

“More than a third of our customers have operations in the EU or the Middle East,” said Rusty Putzler, Connectria’s Vice President and COO. “We chose Equinix in Amsterdam to add an IBM i Cloud and VMware Cloud data center because it’s one of the best data centers in the world, located in the commercial heart of Europe with more than 250 network providers serving the data center. This facility provides a perfect location for organizations that want their IBM i and VMware systems to reside within the EU in a GDPR compliant data center, backed by Connectria’s industry-leading IBM i and VMware managed services and support.”

“We’re very excited to be expanding into Europe,” commented Rich Waidmann, Connectria’s founder, President & CEO. “We’ve been planning our expansion into Europe for several years, and the dynamic growth of our IBM i and VMware Cloud business has enabled us to take the first step to have data centers worldwide,” he added. “I would expect that we’ll be expanding into other parts of world within the next few years as well.”

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria has been ranked 15-times as a Best Place To Work, and provides award-winning cloud hosting, cloud managed services, cloud security, and cloud management software for more than 1,000 customers worldwide. We were the 1st HIPAA compliant managed hosting company and the 1st company to deliver HIPAA and PCI compliance in AWS and Azure. We are also the largest IBM i (AS/400) cloud provider in the world. Through the addition of WSM in 2019, we have also become a leader in providing cloud migration and transformation services for organizations of all sizes.

At the core of Connectria is our No Jerks Allowed ® company philosophy, where every employee goes “the extra mile” to take care of our customers. Being The Jerk Free Company® extends beyond our people too. We’re easy to do business with through flexible terms, scalable solutions, and straight-forward pricing to meet the technology needs of organizations of all sizes.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/812525/Connectria_logo_ vertical_Logo.jpg