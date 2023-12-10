CLOSURE OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATIONS, INSTITUTIONS ON MONDAY IN RESPONSE TO GLOBAL SOLIDARITY CALL WITH PEOPLE OF GAZA, LEBANESE BORDER VILLAGES

The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makki, issued the following statement this evening: 'The General Directorate of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers reports that Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced, by Memorandum No. 26/2023, the closure of all public administrations, public institutions and municipalities tomorrow, Monday, December 11, 2023, in response to the global call for Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinians and our people in Gaza and the Lebanese border villages.' Source: National News Agency - Lebanon