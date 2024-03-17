Choosing the Egyptian Health Care Authority as the First Digitally Connected Electronic Health Care System in North Africa

Chairman of the General Authority for Health Care (GAH) and General Supervisor of the Comprehensive Health Insurance and Decent Life projects at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Ahmed el-Sobky said Sunday that the selection of the Egyptian Health Care Authority as the first digitally connected electronic health care system in North Africa is a new achievement for the Egyptian state in the field of transformation to the digital society in implementation of the directives of the political leadership. El-Sobky's remarks came during the HIMSS 2024 International Conference and Exhibition, where he participated as a keynote speaker in the Middle East and North Africa. HIMSS 2024, considered the largest international conference in healthcare technology in the world and attended by health leaders around the world, was held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, in the United States of America. During his speech at the session at the conference, Dr el-Sobky reviewed the pioneering Egypt ian experience in health reform and comprehensive health coverage, and the efforts and achievements of the Egyptian Health Care Authority in developing medical and therapeutic services, mechanisation and digital transformation of services, and the use of modern and innovative technology and techniques that enhance comfort and efficiency and facilitate access to health care to citizens, and achieving Egypt's vision of being one of the leading countries in the field of health care at the global level in implementation of the directives of the political leadership. El-Sobky pointed out that the Healthcare Authority has a comprehensive online health system. He added that the Healthcare Authority's online health system currently contains more than 5 million unified electronic medical files, and more than 63 million coded services registered according to the Itchi coding system recognised by the World Health Organisation, in addition to more than 22 million services coded according to the International Disease Cla ssification System and ICD11 health problems, which were registered in the Authority's databases. He also added that the healthcare authority is working hard to obtain international accreditation for health services technology (HIMSS) in the middle of this year. Source: State Information Service Egypt